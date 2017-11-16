News of Old Rec Centre and Future One in Edson

Edson town council has decided to reconsider selling the Edson Recreation Complex. A potential sale was nixed in October, as residents and community stakeholders didn’t like the process that the previous council used.

Mayor Kevin Zahara on learning from the previous experience.

The town is opening a discussion with the golf club, as they gave the town the current land for the building.

Edson officials announced Wednesday that money has been set aside in the 2018 budget for phase one of a new multi purpose facility. Phase one is likely to include a site selection study and conceptual designs.

